Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Hits New 52-Week High at $951.00

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 951 ($12.42) and last traded at GBX 920 ($12.02), with a volume of 95811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 908 ($11.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 799.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £921.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $9.00. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

In other Polar Capital news, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total value of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). Also, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total transaction of £607,620 ($793,859.42). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 658,766 shares of company stock valued at $501,136,500.

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.