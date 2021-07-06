Polymath (POLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $127.52 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Polymath has a market cap of $127.52 million and approximately $35.20 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $137.96 or 0.00403868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003494 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Polymath Coin Trading

