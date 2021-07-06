PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolyPid Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes antibiotic drugs for the prevention of surgical infections. The company’s product candidate includes D-PLEX100, BONYPID-1000 and BONYPID-500 which are in clinical stage. PolyPid Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ PYPD opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.68 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.18.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PolyPid will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PolyPid in the fourth quarter worth about $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter valued at about $931,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PolyPid by 92.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 72,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PolyPid by 302.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 577,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 434,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

