Porvair plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 (LON:PRV)

Porvair plc (LON:PRV) declared a dividend on Monday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:PRV opened at GBX 587.20 ($7.67) on Tuesday. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 608 ($7.94). The company has a market capitalization of £271.10 million and a PE ratio of 31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 569.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get Porvair alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Porvair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porvair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.