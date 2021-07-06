Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) Market Cap Reaches $676,556.91

Power Index Pool Token (CURRENCY:PIPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Power Index Pool Token has traded flat against the US dollar. Power Index Pool Token has a total market capitalization of $676,556.91 and approximately $61,941.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.38 or 0.00009919 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00047549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00134480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00167655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,054.88 or 0.99795312 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00958941 BTC.

Power Index Pool Token Coin Profile

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f . Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Power Index Pool Token Coin Trading

