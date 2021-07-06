PressOne Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.93 Million (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One PressOne coin can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $524.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PressOne has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PressOne alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.06 or 0.00971438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044915 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PressOne (CRYPTO:PRS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.