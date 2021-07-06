PriceSmart (PSMT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 8th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PSMT stock opened at $90.83 on Tuesday. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,877,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,591,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,336 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,085. 24.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

