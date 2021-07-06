Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 23.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,731 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Primerica by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Primerica by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 52,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.14.

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joel M. Babbit sold 1,100 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $175,142.00. Insiders have sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock worth $3,658,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.63 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

