Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Jul 6th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce $25.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full year sales of $107.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Earnings History and Estimates for Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST)

