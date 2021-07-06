Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Principal Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of PGZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,964. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $16.20.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
