Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pro-Dex were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDEX. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,838.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

PDEX opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

