Professional Planning Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Professional Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $155,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,044,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,608 shares during the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $65.33 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $33.48 and a 1-year high of $72.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

