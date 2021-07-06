Professional Planning Purchases Shares of 6,990 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Professional Planning purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XMPT. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 314.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 61,559 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 229,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMPT stock opened at $30.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.54.

