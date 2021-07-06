Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 1,948 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 27.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ASML by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,304,856,000 after buying an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.1% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,491,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,772,846,000 after buying an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after buying an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,446,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $893,202,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.00.

ASML traded down $7.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $679.85. 18,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,530. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $710.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $668.13. The company has a market capitalization of $285.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

