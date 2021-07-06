Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,020,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,471,000 after purchasing an additional 255,382 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,432.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total value of $2,141,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock worth $48,517,488 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $942.87. 13,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $859.74. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $566.21 and a 12-month high of $939.47.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $957.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

