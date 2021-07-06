Profund Advisors LLC Buys 27,590 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 32.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 0.5% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after acquiring an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 697,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 200,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 27,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 118,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,259. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.76. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $181.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

