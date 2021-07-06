Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Analog Devices by 3.2% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.4% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.95.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.42. 54,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,866. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

