Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,881 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,718 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,090 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,212,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,084 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $593.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,857. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $416.29 and a one year high of $594.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $522.50. The stock has a market cap of $282.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total value of $1,602,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.12, for a total transaction of $1,595,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.