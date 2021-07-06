Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $15.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $615.79. 31,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $292.28 and a 12-month high of $673.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $627.66.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

