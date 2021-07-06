Profund Advisors LLC Sells 5,680 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $248.71. 8,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $249.45.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on IQV. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.