Project Inverse Hits Market Cap of $644,652.34 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $644,652.34 and approximately $5,330.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00046528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00134425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00166334 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,912.85 or 0.99912841 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $321.93 or 0.00948453 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

