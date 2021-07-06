Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.93

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.93 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 86787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRVB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The stock has a market cap of $370.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.93.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 187,153 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

