Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Short Interest Update

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 622.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 42.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Bancorp stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.48. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Provident Bancorp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Provident Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Provident Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Provident Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

