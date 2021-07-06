Prudent Man Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,536 Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Wright sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $321,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,287.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $734,854.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.02 on Tuesday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $65.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

