Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $487,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,381 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST opened at $400.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $400.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

