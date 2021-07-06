Prudential Financial Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.06% of Century Aluminum worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CENX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CENX opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.27 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 30.23% and a negative net margin of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

