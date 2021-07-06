Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Position in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 32,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PMV Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.54.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). Equities research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $135,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,474 shares of company stock valued at $12,064,620. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

