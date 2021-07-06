Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 200,972 Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 100.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 401,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,972 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WW International were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 42,813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in WW International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WW International stock opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. WW International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 114,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $4,608,095.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,768,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,986,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,935 shares in the company, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. Insiders own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WW shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.11.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

