Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 691.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,738,408,000 after acquiring an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after acquiring an additional 441,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,814 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

NUE opened at $96.52 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

