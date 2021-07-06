Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.07% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $13,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WST stock opened at $365.74 on Tuesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.84 and a fifty-two week high of $365.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

