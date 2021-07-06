Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Short Interest Up 16.2% in June

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 4,690,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several research firms recently commented on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,388. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $49.06 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $312,324.30. Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

