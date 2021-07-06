PumaPay (PMA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $328,219.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00058514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017941 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.42 or 0.00958304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,930.59 or 0.08630019 BTC.

PumaPay Coin Profile

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

