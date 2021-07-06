PutinCoin (PUT) Market Cap Tops $447,812.95

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $447,812.95 and approximately $2,269.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PutinCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,278.11 or 1.00052276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00038638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007725 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00064910 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000120 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PutinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PutinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.