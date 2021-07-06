PutinCoin (PUT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,550.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $322,784.06 and approximately $1,550.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,936.06 or 1.00211092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00038501 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007804 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00062742 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001090 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005624 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

