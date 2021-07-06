Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Issued By Oppenheimer

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of S&P Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

SPGI opened at $414.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $415.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 147.8% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 35,187.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $743,879,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.