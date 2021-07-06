Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Increased by Analyst

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chikere now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

ALT opened at $9.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

