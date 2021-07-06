Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Mullen Group Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Cormark lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a report released on Friday, July 2nd. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.00.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.25, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.04. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$7.43 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$290.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.20 million.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

