QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. QAD reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow QAD.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of QAD stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $86.57. 13,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,003. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QADA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of QAD by 8,641.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,589 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in QAD by 395.1% during the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 525,482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,986,000 after buying an additional 419,339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in QAD by 13.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 208,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,167,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

