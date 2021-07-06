Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) were up 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $106.27 and last traded at $106.22. Approximately 8,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 343,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $96.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 19.58%. Analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 92,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 63,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

