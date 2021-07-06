Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 6,659 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNDA. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 44,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 43,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after buying an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,969.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VNDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

