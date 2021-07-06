Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 30.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YUMC opened at $66.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.34.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

