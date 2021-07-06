Quantbot Technologies LP Has $90,000 Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 363.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Omeros were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,283,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Omeros Co. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a market cap of $934.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The company had revenue of $21.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 72,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $1,295,415.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,828,771.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at $30,751,245.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,326 shares of company stock worth $2,398,162 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. WBB Securities boosted their target price on Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Omeros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.