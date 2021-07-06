Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $107,000 in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,362 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter worth about $31,178,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Calix by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,791,000 after buying an additional 253,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $8,065,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Weening sold 8,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $412,531.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $46.57 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CALX shares. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

