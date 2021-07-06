Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 119,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth about $290,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Stericycle by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,140,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,973,000 after purchasing an additional 95,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. 96.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $71.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -553.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.14 and a 1 year high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

