Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,829,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 51.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 759,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 258,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,053,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,984,000 after buying an additional 239,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 160,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 536.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 160,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.53.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $117.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.87 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

