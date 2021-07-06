Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $86,000 Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total value of $114,284.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $165.35 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.35 and a 12-month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

