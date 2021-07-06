Quantstamp (QSP) Price Tops $0.0314 on Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Quantstamp coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Quantstamp has a total market cap of $22.44 million and approximately $292,121.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00059233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00018088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00965004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044937 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

