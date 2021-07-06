QunQun 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $288,470.00 (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $288,470.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00922269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045462 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

