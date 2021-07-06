Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Purchases $4,113,275.75 in Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rain Therapeutics stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 493,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,467. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

