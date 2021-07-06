Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.40

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $100.40 and last traded at $100.37, with a volume of 3760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.68.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. Rapid7’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,194 shares of company stock worth $7,897,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Rapid7 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

